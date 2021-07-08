As we head into the All-Star break, there might be one player with more questions around him than anyone else in Fantasy Baseball: Gerrit Cole.

That's not how it was supposed to go. Cole entered the season as one of the three bonafide super aces, alongside Shane Bieber and (slightly behind) Jacob deGrom. He had an ERA below 3.00 in three straight seasons, posting a 2.71 mark with a 0.962 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 over the previous three seasons. He hasn't missed a start since 2016, and he was cruising through the first two months of this season, sporting a 1.78 ERA and 0.835 WHIP with 97 strikeouts in 70.2 innings of work. Bieber had struggled with his command, deGrom had left several starts with injury, but Cole was rolling through lineups, just like he was supposed to.

Since? Cole has a 5.24 ERA in six starts with just three quality starts and only 38 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work. That wouldn't be particularly alarming on its own -- he had a 4.71 ERA through his first four starts in 2019 and a 4.19 ERA in six August starts last season -- except that it has coincided with MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.

Cole's average spin rate on his fastball fell from 2,556 RPM in May to 2,398 in June, and it was down to 2,355 in his lone July start. That in spite of the fact his velocity is actually up about 1 mph since May -- spin rate typically increases alongside velocity. We can't know for sure how much the correlation here is causal, but the trend seems pretty clear: Cole has been a different, less effective pitcher since the crackdown.

That leaves Fantasy players with a lot of questions about how to proceed with someone we thought would be one of the most valuable players in the game. Cole hasn't been all bad in that span, but he certainly hasn't been his typically dominant self, even in the good starts.

If he's on your roster, you're probably wondering whether you should try to trade him before he drags your team down in the second half. If you don't have him, you're probably wondering whether it's even worth trying to buy low.

Can you drop Chris Paddack? Hot Andrew McCutchen or cold Michael Conforto? With Clayton Kershaw landing on the IL, time to add David Price? We also talk Chad Green on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Well, if you look at my trade values chart, you'll see that while I have moved Cole down, he's still firmly at the top of the second tier of pitchers. deGrom stands alone, but Cole is right there with Max Scherzer, Yu Darvish, and Brandon Woodruff. He hasn't looked like that pitcher for the past month-plus, but I'm confident he can be that guy.

Why? Well, for one thing, the stuff is still really, really good. He still averages 98 mph with his fastball, and he still has three other pitches he can throw for strikes or for chases. His slider still had a 45.5% whiff rate in June, while his curveball and changeup were right in line with where they'd been in May. The results haven't been good, but he's still doing a good job suppressing hard contact with his secondary pitches, too.

Plus, while his spin rate is down significantly since the start of this season and compared to 2020, he's not far off from where he was with the Astros. In 2018, he averaged 2,379 RPM with his four-seamer while throwing 1.5 mph less than he currently is. That was Cole's breakout season, as he had a 2.88 ERA while leading the majors in K/9 over 200.1 innings of work.

As bad as Cole has been lately, I still have a lot of confidence that he'll continue to be a very, very good pitcher moving forward. Maybe he won't challenge for the No. 1 spot at the position, but I'll take the under on a 3.25 ERA and the over on 11.0 K/9.

But maybe you don't share my optimism. You've got him on your team, let's say, and you've watched enough of his starts to know that, despite all his velocity, he just doesn't have it. I'll grant that premise and still tell you that selling low on Cole is the wrong move. You're selling him at the absolute lowest point his value has been since 2017, at least, at a time when his struggles amid the crackdown on foreign substances have been one of the most talked about topics in baseball. Unless Cole has a 5.00-plus ERA for the next month too, this is the lowest his trade value is ever going to get, and that's just a bad process.

Even if you think Cole doesn't have it, trading him coming off his two worst starts of the season is the wrong move. Because before those two starts, he allowed six runs over 21 innings and looked like he was, if not all the way back, at least still pitching well. He's going to have a start or two where he looks like himself and, if you really want to trade him, that's the time to do it. And you shouldn't do it for anything less than one of the other pitchers in his tier: Scherzer, Darvish, Woodruff, etc.

The problem is, if you're trying to trade for him, it's going to be tough to bring yourself to give up that much. And you shouldn't! Just like this is the wrong time for someone who has Cole to try to trade him, this is the perfect time to try to trade for him. But you have to make sure you're buying low. An Aaron Nola or Lance Lynn would be a good option if you could pull it off. Just hope whoever has him isn't reading this column!

Ultimately, the point is that you want Cole on your team for the second half. Maybe it won't work out; maybe he really doesn't have it, and he isn't going to figure out how to find it. That would stink. But it would be worse to watch Cole turn back into one of the best pitchers in baseball on someone else's team. deGrom is probably the only pitcher with more upside than Cole has for the second half, and if you're going to win a championship, having Cole on your side when he does figure it out will go a long way to getting you there.

It's all about your personal level of risk tolerance, but despite his struggles lately, I still want Cole on my side.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 15:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Jacob deGrom 50 1 Ronald Acuna 48

Vladimir Guerrero 45 2 Juan Soto 44

Fernando Tatis 42

Jose Ramirez 42

Mookie Betts 42

Gerrit Cole 40 -7 Max Scherzer 40

Yu Darvish 39

Freddie Freeman 39

Brandon Woodruff 39 1 Trea Turner 38

Xander Bogaerts 36

Bryce Harper 36

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 34 3 Lucas Giolito 32 -1 Trevor Story 32

Aaron Nola 32

Lance Lynn 32 1 Zack Wheeler 32

Corbin Burnes 31

Rafael Devers 31

Aaron Judge 31 2 Manny Machado 30 -2 Bo Bichette 28

Francisco Lindor 26

Jose Altuve 26

Mike Trout 26

Whit Merrifield 26 2 Kyle Tucker 25

Walker Buehler 25

Nick Castellanos 25 1 Kevin Gausman 25 2 Alex Bregman 24 -2 Christian Yelich 24 -1 Joe Musgrove 24

Nolan Arenado 24

Ozzie Albies 24 1 Shane Bieber 23 -5 Cody Bellinger 23 -1 Jose Abreu 23

Anthony Rendon 22 -3 Kris Bryant 22 -1 J.D. Martinez 22 -1 Sandy Alcantara 21

Carlos Rodon 21 2 George Springer 20

Charlie Morton 20

Kyle Hendricks 20

Yordan Alvarez 20 1 Kenta Maeda 20 1 Max Muncy 20 2 Pete Alonso 19

Jose Berrios 19

Giancarlo Stanton 18

Matt Olson 18 3 Luis Castillo 18 3 Clayton Kershaw 17 -15 Nelson Cruz 17

Josh Hader 17

J.T. Realmuto 17

Ian Anderson 17

Tim Anderson 16 -5 Zack Greinke 16

Jesse Winker 15

Liam Hendriks 15

Starling Marte 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Julio Urias 15

Trent Grisham 15 1 Robbie Ray 15 2 Sonny Gray 15 3 Teoscar Hernandez 15 4 Hyun-Jin Ryu 14 -3 Corey Seager 14 -1 Paul Goldschmidt 14

Marcus Semien 14

Salvador Perez 14

Freddy Peralta 14

Carlos Correa 14

Shohei Ohtani (SP) 14 1 Luke Voit 14 3 DJ LeMahieu 13

Anthony Rizzo 13

Edwin Diaz 13

Austin Meadows 13

Trevor Rogers 13 1 Cedric Mullins 13 2 Ketel Marte 12

Randy Arozarena 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Aroldis Chapman 12

Carlos Santana 12

Max Fried 12

Ke'Bryan Hayes 12

Gleyber Torres 11 -1 Javier Baez 11

Michael Brantley 11

Jack Flaherty 10 -2 Raisel Iglesias 10

Alex Verdugo 10

Kenley Jansen 10

Mike Yastrzemski 10

Jared Walsh 10

Josh Donaldson 10

Kyle Schwarber 10

Gary Sanchez 10

Will Smith (C) 9

Chris Paddack 9

Craig Kimbrel 9

Trey Mancini 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Mitch Haniger 9

Bryan Reynolds 9

Joey Gallo 9 2 Blake Snell 8 -2 Tyler Mahle 8

Lance McCullers 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Will Smith (RP) 8

Frankie Montas 8

Willson Contreras 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Mark Melancon 8

Yoan Moncada 8

Jake Cronenworth 8

Cavan Biggio 8 1 German Marquez 8 1 Tarik Skubal 8 2 Austin Riley 7

Mark Canha 7

Framber Valdez 7

Matt Chapman 7

Brandon Crawford 7

Ryan Mountcastle 7

Joey Votto 7 2 Ryan McMahon 6 -1 Wil Myers 6 -1 Tommy Pham 6

Shane McClanahan 6

Michael Conforto 6

Wander Franco 6

Matt Barnes 6

Yusei Kikuchi 6

John Means 6

Dylan Cease 6

Jonathan India 6

Alex Reyes 6 1 Willy Adames 6 1 Chris Sale 6 2 Stephen Strasburg 6 2 Eugenio Suarez 5 -1 Emmanuel Clase 5 -1 Jazz Chisholm 5 -1 Zach Eflin 5 -1 Max Kepler 5

Jeff McNeil 5

Tyler Glasnow 5

Zac Gallen 5

Tommy Edman 5

James Karinchak 5

Sean Manaea 5

Justin Turner 5

Yuli Gurriel 5

Patrick Corbin 5

Ryan Pressly 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Adam Wainwright 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Adolis Garcia 5

Chris Bassitt 5 1 Omar Narvaez 5 1 Franmil Reyes 5 2 Zach Plesac 5 2 Keston Hiura 5 2 Avisail Garcia 4 -1 Eric Hosmer 4 -1 Lourdes Gurriel 4

Justin Upton 4

Andrew McCutchen 4

Kolten Wong 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Jordan Montgomery 4

Rich Hill 4

Michael Pineda 4

Dallas Keuchel 4

Dylan Bundy 4

Brandon Lowe 4

Anthony DeSclafani 4

Jonathan Schoop 4

Kendall Graveman 4

Luis Garcia 4

Josh Bell 4 1 Tony Gonsolin 4 1 Dominic Smith 4 1 Andrew Benintendi 4 2 Eddie Rosario 3 -3 Gio Urshela 3 -1 Chris Taylor 3

Cristian Javier 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Luis Urias 3

Jordan Romano 3

Jesus Aguilar 3 -1 Jean Segura 3

Mike Minor 3

Jake Diekman 3

Taylor Rogers 3

Buster Posey 3

Diego Castillo 3

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3

Raimel Tapia 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Andrew Heaney 3

Marco Gonzales 3

Alex Wood 3

Akil Baddoo 3

Jesus Sanchez 3

Randal Grichuk 3

Sean Murphy 3

Tyler O'Neill 3

Evan Longoria 3

Joc Pederson 3 1 Logan Gilbert 3 1 Hector Neris 2 -4 Manuel Margot 2 -1 Amed Rosario 2 -1 Casey Mize 2 -1 Jake Odorizzi 2

Kyle Seager 2

Lucas Sims 2

Alex Cobb 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Max Stassi 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Jorge Soler 2

Nathan Eovaldi 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Alec Bohm 2

Jed Lowrie 2

Ramon Laureano 2

Dylan Carlson 2

Adalberto Mondesi 2

Kole Calhoun 2

Myles Straw 2

Ross Stripling 2

Steven Duggar 2



Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna 43

Fernando Tatis 43

Jacob deGrom 41 1 Juan Soto 39

Trea Turner 39

Vladimir Guerrero 39 2 Jose Ramirez 38

Mookie Betts 37

Gerrit Cole 34 -3 Max Scherzer 34 1 Shohei Ohtani (DH) 34 3 Yu Darvish 33 1 Brandon Woodruff 33 1 Bryce Harper 32

Freddie Freeman 32

Xander Bogaerts 32

Trevor Story 31

Manny Machado 28

Bo Bichette 28

Zack Wheeler 28

Rafael Devers 27

Whit Merrifield 27 2 Corbin Burnes 26

J.D. Martinez 25 -1 Lucas Giolito 25 -1 Francisco Lindor 25

Kyle Tucker 25

Mike Trout 25

Nick Castellanos 25 1 Kevin Gausman 25 2 Tim Anderson 24 -2 Kris Bryant 24 -1 Aaron Nola 24

Aaron Judge 24

Walker Buehler 24

Carlos Rodon 24 2 Jose Altuve 23

Christian Yelich 23

Cody Bellinger 22 -1 Ozzie Albies 22

Anthony Rendon 21

Pete Alonso 21

Starling Marte 21

Jose Abreu 21

Matt Olson 21 3 Shane Bieber 20 -5 Giancarlo Stanton 20

Nolan Arenado 20

Joe Musgrove 20

Yordan Alvarez 20 1 Nelson Cruz 19

George Springer 19

Lance Lynn 19 1 Alex Bregman 18

Liam Hendriks 17

Josh Hader 17

Max Muncy 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

Teoscar Hernandez 17 1 Trent Grisham 17 1 Luis Castillo 17 3 J.T. Realmuto 16

Jesse Winker 16

Salvador Perez 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Ke'Bryan Hayes 16

Charlie Morton 16

Julio Urias 15

Randy Arozarena 15

Javier Baez 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Kyle Hendricks 15

Trevor Rogers 15 1 Robbie Ray 15 2 Corey Seager 14 -1 Marcus Semien 14

Aroldis Chapman 14

Shohei Ohtani (SP) 14 1 Cedric Mullins 14 1 Paul Goldschmidt 13

DJ LeMahieu 13

Austin Meadows 13

Ian Anderson 13

Carlos Correa 13

Craig Kimbrel 13

Freddy Peralta 13

Jose Berrios 13

Kenley Jansen 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Jared Walsh 13

Kenta Maeda 13 1 Joey Gallo 13 2 Clayton Kershaw 12 -15 Ketel Marte 12

Hyun-Jin Ryu 12

Yoan Moncada 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Raisel Iglesias 12

Michael Brantley 12

Kyle Schwarber 12

Matt Chapman 12

Gary Sanchez 12

Sonny Gray 12 3 Zack Greinke 11

Max Fried 11

Trey Mancini 11

Luke Voit 11

Mitch Haniger 10

Anthony Rizzo 10

Will Smith (C) 10

Willson Contreras 10

Josh Donaldson 10

Jake Cronenworth 10

Bryan Reynolds 10

Dylan Cease 10

Tommy Pham 10

Zach Plesac 10 2 Jack Flaherty 9 -2 Brad Hand 9

Mark Melancon 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Will Smith (RP) 9

Jeff McNeil 9

Michael Conforto 9

Alex Reyes 9 1 Jazz Chisholm 8 -1 Adalberto Mondesi 8

Lourdes Gurriel 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Tommy Edman 8

Framber Valdez 8

Mark Canha 8

Justin Turner 8

Ryan Pressly 8

Carlos Santana 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Tyler O'Neill 8

German Marquez 8 1 Franmil Reyes 8 2 Tarik Skubal 8 2 Eddie Rosario 7 -3 Gleyber Torres 7 -1 Ryan McMahon 7 -1 Wil Myers 7 -1 Ramon Laureano 7

Wander Franco 7

Adolis Garcia 7

Buster Posey 7

Kolten Wong 7

Chris Paddack 7

Zac Gallen 7

Ryan Mountcastle 7

Cavan Biggio 7 1 Chris Sale 7 2 Victor Robles 6

Blake Snell 6

Brandon Crawford 6

Austin Riley 6

Tyler Mahle 6

John Means 6

Brandon Lowe 6

Matt Barnes 6

Sean Manaea 6

James Karinchak 6

Lance McCullers 6

Chris Taylor 6

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 6

Yuli Gurriel 6

Christian Vazquez 6

Mike Yastrzemski 6

Randal Grichuk 6

Kendall Graveman 6

Jonathan India 6

Shane McClanahan 6

Chris Bassitt 6 1 Omar Narvaez 6 1 Willy Adames 6 1 Andrew Benintendi 6 2 Alek Manoah 6 4 Gio Urshela 5 -1 Emmanuel Clase 5 -1 Eugenio Suarez 5 -1 Byron Buxton 5

Max Kepler 5

Dylan Carlson 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Taylor Rogers 5

Frankie Montas 5

Jean Segura 5

Raimel Tapia 5

Yusei Kikuchi 5

Myles Straw 5

Brendan Rodgers 5

Didi Gregorius 5 1 Dominic Smith 5 1 Joey Votto 5 2 Zach Eflin 4 -1 Mike Moustakas 4 -1 Jesus Aguilar 4 -1 Avisail Garcia 4 -1 C.J. Cron 4 -1 Alec Bohm 4

Tyler Glasnow 4

Nate Lowe 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Andrew McCutchen 4

Cristian Javier 4

Justin Upton 4

Patrick Corbin 4

Andrew Heaney 4

Adam Wainwright 4

Diego Castillo 4

Akil Baddoo 4

Anthony DeSclafani 4

Sean Murphy 4

Jonathan Schoop 4

Ian Kennedy 4

Garrett Hampson 4

Josh Bell 4 1 Stephen Strasburg 4 2 Ian Happ 3 -1 Amed Rosario 3 -1 Dylan Bundy 3

Gavin Lux 3

Alex Kirilloff 3

Michael Pineda 3

Jorge Soler 3

Jordan Montgomery 3

Mike Minor 3

Nathan Eovaldi 3

Jake Odorizzi 3

Jordan Romano 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Luis Urias 3

Ty France 3

Rich Hill 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Jo Adell 3

Jesus Sanchez 3

Andrew Vaughn 3 1 Joc Pederson 3 1 Tony Gonsolin 3 1 Logan Gilbert 3 1 Eric Hosmer 2 -1 Anthony Santander 2 -1 Casey Mize 2 -1 Alex Wood 2

J.T. Brubaker 2

Jonathan Villar 2

Luis Severino 2

Nick Senzel 2

Dallas Keuchel 2

Yadier Molina 2

James McCann 2

Richard Rodriguez 2

Jake Diekman 2

Tejay Antone 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Lucas Sims 2

Jake McGee 2

Kyle Seager 2

Max Stassi 2

Alex Cobb 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Eduardo Escobar 2

Kole Calhoun 2

Jon Gray 2 1 Zack Collins 2 2 Keston Hiura 2 2 Joe Ross 2 2