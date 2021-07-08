As we head into the All-Star break, there might be one player with more questions around him than anyone else in Fantasy Baseball: Gerrit Cole.
That's not how it was supposed to go. Cole entered the season as one of the three bonafide super aces, alongside Shane Bieber and (slightly behind) Jacob deGrom. He had an ERA below 3.00 in three straight seasons, posting a 2.71 mark with a 0.962 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 over the previous three seasons. He hasn't missed a start since 2016, and he was cruising through the first two months of this season, sporting a 1.78 ERA and 0.835 WHIP with 97 strikeouts in 70.2 innings of work. Bieber had struggled with his command, deGrom had left several starts with injury, but Cole was rolling through lineups, just like he was supposed to.
Since? Cole has a 5.24 ERA in six starts with just three quality starts and only 38 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work. That wouldn't be particularly alarming on its own -- he had a 4.71 ERA through his first four starts in 2019 and a 4.19 ERA in six August starts last season -- except that it has coincided with MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.
Cole's average spin rate on his fastball fell from 2,556 RPM in May to 2,398 in June, and it was down to 2,355 in his lone July start. That in spite of the fact his velocity is actually up about 1 mph since May -- spin rate typically increases alongside velocity. We can't know for sure how much the correlation here is causal, but the trend seems pretty clear: Cole has been a different, less effective pitcher since the crackdown.
That leaves Fantasy players with a lot of questions about how to proceed with someone we thought would be one of the most valuable players in the game. Cole hasn't been all bad in that span, but he certainly hasn't been his typically dominant self, even in the good starts.
If he's on your roster, you're probably wondering whether you should try to trade him before he drags your team down in the second half. If you don't have him, you're probably wondering whether it's even worth trying to buy low.
Can you drop Chris Paddack? Hot Andrew McCutchen or cold Michael Conforto? With Clayton Kershaw landing on the IL, time to add David Price? We also talk Chad Green on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast.
Well, if you look at my trade values chart, you'll see that while I have moved Cole down, he's still firmly at the top of the second tier of pitchers. deGrom stands alone, but Cole is right there with Max Scherzer, Yu Darvish, and Brandon Woodruff. He hasn't looked like that pitcher for the past month-plus, but I'm confident he can be that guy.
Why? Well, for one thing, the stuff is still really, really good. He still averages 98 mph with his fastball, and he still has three other pitches he can throw for strikes or for chases. His slider still had a 45.5% whiff rate in June, while his curveball and changeup were right in line with where they'd been in May. The results haven't been good, but he's still doing a good job suppressing hard contact with his secondary pitches, too.
Plus, while his spin rate is down significantly since the start of this season and compared to 2020, he's not far off from where he was with the Astros. In 2018, he averaged 2,379 RPM with his four-seamer while throwing 1.5 mph less than he currently is. That was Cole's breakout season, as he had a 2.88 ERA while leading the majors in K/9 over 200.1 innings of work.
As bad as Cole has been lately, I still have a lot of confidence that he'll continue to be a very, very good pitcher moving forward. Maybe he won't challenge for the No. 1 spot at the position, but I'll take the under on a 3.25 ERA and the over on 11.0 K/9.
But maybe you don't share my optimism. You've got him on your team, let's say, and you've watched enough of his starts to know that, despite all his velocity, he just doesn't have it. I'll grant that premise and still tell you that selling low on Cole is the wrong move. You're selling him at the absolute lowest point his value has been since 2017, at least, at a time when his struggles amid the crackdown on foreign substances have been one of the most talked about topics in baseball. Unless Cole has a 5.00-plus ERA for the next month too, this is the lowest his trade value is ever going to get, and that's just a bad process.
Even if you think Cole doesn't have it, trading him coming off his two worst starts of the season is the wrong move. Because before those two starts, he allowed six runs over 21 innings and looked like he was, if not all the way back, at least still pitching well. He's going to have a start or two where he looks like himself and, if you really want to trade him, that's the time to do it. And you shouldn't do it for anything less than one of the other pitchers in his tier: Scherzer, Darvish, Woodruff, etc.
The problem is, if you're trying to trade for him, it's going to be tough to bring yourself to give up that much. And you shouldn't! Just like this is the wrong time for someone who has Cole to try to trade him, this is the perfect time to try to trade for him. But you have to make sure you're buying low. An Aaron Nola or Lance Lynn would be a good option if you could pull it off. Just hope whoever has him isn't reading this column!
Ultimately, the point is that you want Cole on your team for the second half. Maybe it won't work out; maybe he really doesn't have it, and he isn't going to figure out how to find it. That would stink. But it would be worse to watch Cole turn back into one of the best pitchers in baseball on someone else's team. deGrom is probably the only pitcher with more upside than Cole has for the second half, and if you're going to win a championship, having Cole on your side when he does figure it out will go a long way to getting you there.
It's all about your personal level of risk tolerance, but despite his struggles lately, I still want Cole on my side.
Here are my updated trade values for Week 15:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Jacob deGrom
|50
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|48
|
|Vladimir Guerrero
|45
|2
|Juan Soto
|44
|
|Fernando Tatis
|42
|
|Jose Ramirez
|42
|
|Mookie Betts
|42
|
|Gerrit Cole
|40
|-7
|Max Scherzer
|40
|
|Yu Darvish
|39
|
|Freddie Freeman
|39
|
|Brandon Woodruff
|39
|1
|Trea Turner
|38
|
|Xander Bogaerts
|36
|
|Bryce Harper
|36
|
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|34
|3
|Lucas Giolito
|32
|-1
|Trevor Story
|32
|
|Aaron Nola
|32
|
|Lance Lynn
|32
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|
|Corbin Burnes
|31
|
|Rafael Devers
|31
|
|Aaron Judge
|31
|2
|Manny Machado
|30
|-2
|Bo Bichette
|28
|
|Francisco Lindor
|26
|
|Jose Altuve
|26
|
|Mike Trout
|26
|
|Whit Merrifield
|26
|2
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Walker Buehler
|25
|
|Nick Castellanos
|25
|1
|Kevin Gausman
|25
|2
|Alex Bregman
|24
|-2
|Christian Yelich
|24
|-1
|Joe Musgrove
|24
|
|Nolan Arenado
|24
|
|Ozzie Albies
|24
|1
|Shane Bieber
|23
|-5
|Cody Bellinger
|23
|-1
|Jose Abreu
|23
|
|Anthony Rendon
|22
|-3
|Kris Bryant
|22
|-1
|J.D. Martinez
|22
|-1
|Sandy Alcantara
|21
|
|Carlos Rodon
|21
|2
|George Springer
|20
|
|Charlie Morton
|20
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|20
|
|Yordan Alvarez
|20
|1
|Kenta Maeda
|20
|1
|Max Muncy
|20
|2
|Pete Alonso
|19
|
|Jose Berrios
|19
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|18
|
|Matt Olson
|18
|3
|Luis Castillo
|18
|3
|Clayton Kershaw
|17
|-15
|Nelson Cruz
|17
|
|Josh Hader
|17
|
|J.T. Realmuto
|17
|
|Ian Anderson
|17
|
|Tim Anderson
|16
|-5
|Zack Greinke
|16
|
|Jesse Winker
|15
|
|Liam Hendriks
|15
|
|Starling Marte
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Julio Urias
|15
|
|Trent Grisham
|15
|1
|Robbie Ray
|15
|2
|Sonny Gray
|15
|3
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|4
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|14
|-3
|Corey Seager
|14
|-1
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|
|Marcus Semien
|14
|
|Salvador Perez
|14
|
|Freddy Peralta
|14
|
|Carlos Correa
|14
|
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|14
|1
|Luke Voit
|14
|3
|DJ LeMahieu
|13
|
|Anthony Rizzo
|13
|
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|
|Austin Meadows
|13
|
|Trevor Rogers
|13
|1
|Cedric Mullins
|13
|2
|Ketel Marte
|12
|
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|
|Aroldis Chapman
|12
|
|Carlos Santana
|12
|
|Max Fried
|12
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|12
|
|Gleyber Torres
|11
|-1
|Javier Baez
|11
|
|Michael Brantley
|11
|
|Jack Flaherty
|10
|-2
|Raisel Iglesias
|10
|
|Alex Verdugo
|10
|
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|10
|
|Jared Walsh
|10
|
|Josh Donaldson
|10
|
|Kyle Schwarber
|10
|
|Gary Sanchez
|10
|
|Will Smith (C)
|9
|
|Chris Paddack
|9
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|9
|
|Trey Mancini
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|
|Mitch Haniger
|9
|
|Bryan Reynolds
|9
|
|Joey Gallo
|9
|2
|Blake Snell
|8
|-2
|Tyler Mahle
|8
|
|Lance McCullers
|8
|
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|8
|
|Frankie Montas
|8
|
|Willson Contreras
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Mark Melancon
|8
|
|Yoan Moncada
|8
|
|Jake Cronenworth
|8
|
|Cavan Biggio
|8
|1
|German Marquez
|8
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|8
|2
|Austin Riley
|7
|
|Mark Canha
|7
|
|Framber Valdez
|7
|
|Matt Chapman
|7
|
|Brandon Crawford
|7
|
|Ryan Mountcastle
|7
|
|Joey Votto
|7
|2
|Ryan McMahon
|6
|-1
|Wil Myers
|6
|-1
|Tommy Pham
|6
|
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|
|Michael Conforto
|6
|
|Wander Franco
|6
|
|Matt Barnes
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6
|
|John Means
|6
|
|Dylan Cease
|6
|
|Jonathan India
|6
|
|Alex Reyes
|6
|1
|Willy Adames
|6
|1
|Chris Sale
|6
|2
|Stephen Strasburg
|6
|2
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|-1
|Emmanuel Clase
|5
|-1
|Jazz Chisholm
|5
|-1
|Zach Eflin
|5
|-1
|Max Kepler
|5
|
|Jeff McNeil
|5
|
|Tyler Glasnow
|5
|
|Zac Gallen
|5
|
|Tommy Edman
|5
|
|James Karinchak
|5
|
|Sean Manaea
|5
|
|Justin Turner
|5
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|5
|
|Patrick Corbin
|5
|
|Ryan Pressly
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez
|5
|
|Adam Wainwright
|5
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|1
|Omar Narvaez
|5
|1
|Franmil Reyes
|5
|2
|Zach Plesac
|5
|2
|Keston Hiura
|5
|2
|Avisail Garcia
|4
|-1
|Eric Hosmer
|4
|-1
|Lourdes Gurriel
|4
|
|Justin Upton
|4
|
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|
|Kolten Wong
|4
|
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|4
|
|Rich Hill
|4
|
|Michael Pineda
|4
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|4
|
|Dylan Bundy
|4
|
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4
|
|Jonathan Schoop
|4
|
|Kendall Graveman
|4
|
|Luis Garcia
|4
|
|Josh Bell
|4
|1
|Tony Gonsolin
|4
|1
|Dominic Smith
|4
|1
|Andrew Benintendi
|4
|2
|Eddie Rosario
|3
|-3
|Gio Urshela
|3
|-1
|Chris Taylor
|3
|
|Cristian Javier
|3
|
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|
|Adam Duvall
|3
|
|James Kaprielian
|3
|
|Luis Urias
|3
|
|Jordan Romano
|3
|
|Jesus Aguilar
|3
|-1
|Jean Segura
|3
|
|Mike Minor
|3
|
|Jake Diekman
|3
|
|Taylor Rogers
|3
|
|Buster Posey
|3
|
|Diego Castillo
|3
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|3
|
|Raimel Tapia
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Andrew Heaney
|3
|
|Marco Gonzales
|3
|
|Alex Wood
|3
|
|Akil Baddoo
|3
|
|Jesus Sanchez
|3
|
|Randal Grichuk
|3
|
|Sean Murphy
|3
|
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|
|Evan Longoria
|3
|
|Joc Pederson
|3
|1
|Logan Gilbert
|3
|1
|Hector Neris
|2
|-4
|Manuel Margot
|2
|-1
|Amed Rosario
|2
|-1
|Casey Mize
|2
|-1
|Jake Odorizzi
|2
|
|Kyle Seager
|2
|
|Lucas Sims
|2
|
|Alex Cobb
|2
|
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|
|Max Stassi
|2
|
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|
|Jake Fraley
|2
|
|Jorge Soler
|2
|
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|
|Ty France
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Alec Bohm
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie
|2
|
|Ramon Laureano
|2
|
|Dylan Carlson
|2
|
|Adalberto Mondesi
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun
|2
|
|Myles Straw
|2
|
|Ross Stripling
|2
|
|Steven Duggar
|2
|
Roto Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|
|Fernando Tatis
|43
|
|Jacob deGrom
|41
|1
|Juan Soto
|39
|
|Trea Turner
|39
|
|Vladimir Guerrero
|39
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|
|Mookie Betts
|37
|
|Gerrit Cole
|34
|-3
|Max Scherzer
|34
|1
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|34
|3
|Yu Darvish
|33
|1
|Brandon Woodruff
|33
|1
|Bryce Harper
|32
|
|Freddie Freeman
|32
|
|Xander Bogaerts
|32
|
|Trevor Story
|31
|
|Manny Machado
|28
|
|Bo Bichette
|28
|
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|
|Rafael Devers
|27
|
|Whit Merrifield
|27
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|
|J.D. Martinez
|25
|-1
|Lucas Giolito
|25
|-1
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Mike Trout
|25
|
|Nick Castellanos
|25
|1
|Kevin Gausman
|25
|2
|Tim Anderson
|24
|-2
|Kris Bryant
|24
|-1
|Aaron Nola
|24
|
|Aaron Judge
|24
|
|Walker Buehler
|24
|
|Carlos Rodon
|24
|2
|Jose Altuve
|23
|
|Christian Yelich
|23
|
|Cody Bellinger
|22
|-1
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|
|Anthony Rendon
|21
|
|Pete Alonso
|21
|
|Starling Marte
|21
|
|Jose Abreu
|21
|
|Matt Olson
|21
|3
|Shane Bieber
|20
|-5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|20
|
|Nolan Arenado
|20
|
|Joe Musgrove
|20
|
|Yordan Alvarez
|20
|1
|Nelson Cruz
|19
|
|George Springer
|19
|
|Lance Lynn
|19
|1
|Alex Bregman
|18
|
|Liam Hendriks
|17
|
|Josh Hader
|17
|
|Max Muncy
|17
|
|Sandy Alcantara
|17
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|1
|Trent Grisham
|17
|1
|Luis Castillo
|17
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|
|Jesse Winker
|16
|
|Salvador Perez
|16
|
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|16
|
|Charlie Morton
|16
|
|Julio Urias
|15
|
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|
|Javier Baez
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|15
|
|Trevor Rogers
|15
|1
|Robbie Ray
|15
|2
|Corey Seager
|14
|-1
|Marcus Semien
|14
|
|Aroldis Chapman
|14
|
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|14
|1
|Cedric Mullins
|14
|1
|Paul Goldschmidt
|13
|
|DJ LeMahieu
|13
|
|Austin Meadows
|13
|
|Ian Anderson
|13
|
|Carlos Correa
|13
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|13
|
|Freddy Peralta
|13
|
|Jose Berrios
|13
|
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|
|Alex Verdugo
|13
|
|Jared Walsh
|13
|
|Kenta Maeda
|13
|1
|Joey Gallo
|13
|2
|Clayton Kershaw
|12
|-15
|Ketel Marte
|12
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|12
|
|Yoan Moncada
|12
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|
|Raisel Iglesias
|12
|
|Michael Brantley
|12
|
|Kyle Schwarber
|12
|
|Matt Chapman
|12
|
|Gary Sanchez
|12
|
|Sonny Gray
|12
|3
|Zack Greinke
|11
|
|Max Fried
|11
|
|Trey Mancini
|11
|
|Luke Voit
|11
|
|Mitch Haniger
|10
|
|Anthony Rizzo
|10
|
|Will Smith (C)
|10
|
|Willson Contreras
|10
|
|Josh Donaldson
|10
|
|Jake Cronenworth
|10
|
|Bryan Reynolds
|10
|
|Dylan Cease
|10
|
|Tommy Pham
|10
|
|Zach Plesac
|10
|2
|Jack Flaherty
|9
|-2
|Brad Hand
|9
|
|Mark Melancon
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|9
|
|Jeff McNeil
|9
|
|Michael Conforto
|9
|
|Alex Reyes
|9
|1
|Jazz Chisholm
|8
|-1
|Adalberto Mondesi
|8
|
|Lourdes Gurriel
|8
|
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|
|Tommy Edman
|8
|
|Framber Valdez
|8
|
|Mark Canha
|8
|
|Justin Turner
|8
|
|Ryan Pressly
|8
|
|Carlos Santana
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Tyler O'Neill
|8
|
|German Marquez
|8
|1
|Franmil Reyes
|8
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|8
|2
|Eddie Rosario
|7
|-3
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|-1
|Ryan McMahon
|7
|-1
|Wil Myers
|7
|-1
|Ramon Laureano
|7
|
|Wander Franco
|7
|
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|
|Buster Posey
|7
|
|Kolten Wong
|7
|
|Chris Paddack
|7
|
|Zac Gallen
|7
|
|Ryan Mountcastle
|7
|
|Cavan Biggio
|7
|1
|Chris Sale
|7
|2
|Victor Robles
|6
|
|Blake Snell
|6
|
|Brandon Crawford
|6
|
|Austin Riley
|6
|
|Tyler Mahle
|6
|
|John Means
|6
|
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|
|Matt Barnes
|6
|
|Sean Manaea
|6
|
|James Karinchak
|6
|
|Lance McCullers
|6
|
|Chris Taylor
|6
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|6
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez
|6
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|6
|
|Randal Grichuk
|6
|
|Kendall Graveman
|6
|
|Jonathan India
|6
|
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|
|Chris Bassitt
|6
|1
|Omar Narvaez
|6
|1
|Willy Adames
|6
|1
|Andrew Benintendi
|6
|2
|Alek Manoah
|6
|4
|Gio Urshela
|5
|-1
|Emmanuel Clase
|5
|-1
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|-1
|Byron Buxton
|5
|
|Max Kepler
|5
|
|Dylan Carlson
|5
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|
|Taylor Rogers
|5
|
|Frankie Montas
|5
|
|Jean Segura
|5
|
|Raimel Tapia
|5
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|
|Myles Straw
|5
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|5
|
|Didi Gregorius
|5
|1
|Dominic Smith
|5
|1
|Joey Votto
|5
|2
|Zach Eflin
|4
|-1
|Mike Moustakas
|4
|-1
|Jesus Aguilar
|4
|-1
|Avisail Garcia
|4
|-1
|C.J. Cron
|4
|-1
|Alec Bohm
|4
|
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|
|Nate Lowe
|4
|
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|
|Cristian Javier
|4
|
|Justin Upton
|4
|
|Patrick Corbin
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney
|4
|
|Adam Wainwright
|4
|
|Diego Castillo
|4
|
|Akil Baddoo
|4
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4
|
|Sean Murphy
|4
|
|Jonathan Schoop
|4
|
|Ian Kennedy
|4
|
|Garrett Hampson
|4
|
|Josh Bell
|4
|1
|Stephen Strasburg
|4
|2
|Ian Happ
|3
|-1
|Amed Rosario
|3
|-1
|Dylan Bundy
|3
|
|Gavin Lux
|3
|
|Alex Kirilloff
|3
|
|Michael Pineda
|3
|
|Jorge Soler
|3
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|
|Mike Minor
|3
|
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|
|Jake Odorizzi
|3
|
|Jordan Romano
|3
|
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|
|Adam Duvall
|3
|
|James Kaprielian
|3
|
|Luis Urias
|3
|
|Ty France
|3
|
|Rich Hill
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Jo Adell
|3
|
|Jesus Sanchez
|3
|
|Andrew Vaughn
|3
|1
|Joc Pederson
|3
|1
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|1
|Logan Gilbert
|3
|1
|Eric Hosmer
|2
|-1
|Anthony Santander
|2
|-1
|Casey Mize
|2
|-1
|Alex Wood
|2
|
|J.T. Brubaker
|2
|
|Jonathan Villar
|2
|
|Luis Severino
|2
|
|Nick Senzel
|2
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|2
|
|Yadier Molina
|2
|
|James McCann
|2
|
|Richard Rodriguez
|2
|
|Jake Diekman
|2
|
|Tejay Antone
|2
|
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|
|Lucas Sims
|2
|
|Jake McGee
|2
|
|Kyle Seager
|2
|
|Max Stassi
|2
|
|Alex Cobb
|2
|
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|
|Jake Fraley
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun
|2
|
|Jon Gray
|2
|1
|Zack Collins
|2
|2
|Keston Hiura
|2
|2
|Joe Ross
|2
|2
