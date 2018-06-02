Giants' Joe Panik: Gets two hits in return

Panik went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Friday's 4-0 victory for the Giants over the Phillies.

Panik slotted into the leadoff spot in his first game since coming off the disabled list with a thumb injury, and he looked right at home, roping a pair of hits to help San Francisco to the victory. He's now hitting .280 in 93 at-bats and he figures to resume his role as in the team's everyday lineup going forward.