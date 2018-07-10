Indians' Josh Tomlin: Lands on disabled list
Tomlin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.
Tomlin started the season in the Indians' rotation, making seven starts with an ugly 7.84 ERA. He hasn't been a whole lot better since moving to the bullpen, posting a 5.50 ERA there in 18 innings. Adam Plutko was called up to take his place in the pen.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reentering rotation Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Shelled again Sunday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four homers Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....