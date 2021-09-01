site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Josh Tomlin: Out with neck strain
RotoWire Staff
Tomlin was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a neck strain.
Tomlin hasn't pitched in a game since Aug. 18, so it's unclear how exactly he picked up the injury. Edgar Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
