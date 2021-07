Tomlin has given up seven earned runs over his last two appearances and carries a 5.94 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 36.1 innings on the season into the All-Star break.

Rough patches are nothing new for the 36-year-old, who was scored upon in eight of nine outings between April 18 and May 16 earlier this season. Tomlin's role on the staff is to soak up low-leverage innings in long relief, and as a result his fantasy value is almost nil even when he is pitching well.