Tomlin was left off the Indians' roster for the ALDS against Houston, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he logged a 6.14 ERA (7.20 FIP) with just 46 strikeouts in 70.1 innings of work this season. Though he was primarily utilized as a reliever most of the year, Tomlin started three games in September, but didn't show enough to be included on the postseason roster.