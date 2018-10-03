Indians' Josh Tomlin: Not on roster for ALDS
Tomlin was left off the Indians' roster for the ALDS against Houston, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he logged a 6.14 ERA (7.20 FIP) with just 46 strikeouts in 70.1 innings of work this season. Though he was primarily utilized as a reliever most of the year, Tomlin started three games in September, but didn't show enough to be included on the postseason roster.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Limited in effective start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Will get start Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Claims win in relief•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Receives another start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Surrenders two runs in spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...