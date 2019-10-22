Sucre officially elected free agency Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 31-year-old cracked the Orioles' Opening Day roster as a second catcher but appeared in only 21 contests for the big club before being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in late April. He'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal as he heads to the open market this winter.

