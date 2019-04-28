Sucre was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday.

Sucre was designated in a series of moves made by the Orioles Sunday morning and is being replaced by Austin Wynns. Sucre was hitting .210/.269/.242 across 67 plate appearances this season and served as the team's primary backstop. Wynns and Pedro Severino will now work as the team's backstop tandem.

