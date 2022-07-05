The Giants released Palumbo from his minor-league contract Monday.
Palumbo lost his spot on Triple-A Sacramento's roster after the Giants optioned right-hander Sean Hjelle to their top affiliate in a corresponding move. A former top prospect in the Rangers organization, Palumbo reached the big leagues for the first time in his age-24 campaign in 2019, but he's made just two MLB appearances in the three seasons since. His release comes after he was tagged for five earned runs on six hits and two walks across 1.1 innings in his three relief appearances for Sacramento.