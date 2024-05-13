Davis told Martin Gallegos of MLB.com over the weekend that he has retired from professional baseball.

Davis hadn't played in the big leagues since 2021, and his most recent professional action came in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball during the 2022 season. With his opportunities in baseball drying up, Davis has since elected to pursue a career as an auto mechanic. The 36-year-old outfielder/designated hitter was one of the game's top power hitters during his prime seasons with Oakland, slugging at least 40 home runs in each year from 2016 through 2018. He retires with a lifetime .242 average, 221 home runs, 590 RBI and 506 runs over 980 career MLB games with the Brewers, Athletics and Rangers across parts of nine seasons.