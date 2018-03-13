Play

Romine left Tuesday's game against the Rockies after injuring his shoulder while trying to make a tag at third base, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Romine took an awkward fall while attempting to make a play at third base and appeared to hurt his shoulder in the process. At this point in time, specific details regarding Romine's injury and eventual return are unavailable, although more should be known in the near future.

