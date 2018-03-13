Mariners' Andrew Romine: Injures shoulder Tuesday
Romine left Tuesday's game against the Rockies after injuring his shoulder while trying to make a tag at third base, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Romine took an awkward fall while attempting to make a play at third base and appeared to hurt his shoulder in the process. At this point in time, specific details regarding Romine's injury and eventual return are unavailable, although more should be known in the near future.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...