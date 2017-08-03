Heredia went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Heredia produced one of only two multi-hit efforts on the night for the Mariners, and he's now hit safely in six of his last seven contests overall. The 26-year-old outfielder has also been putting good wood on the ball as of late, racking up four of his eight doubles on the season and a home run in his last 11 games.