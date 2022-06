Heredia went 1-for-2 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics.

Heredia hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh inning off Lou Trivino. The outfielder has seen limited time this season and a .140/.218/.400 slash line will not help his case for more playing time. The home run was his first since early May and only his third of the season.