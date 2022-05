Heredia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Heredia was a late addition to the lineup after Travis Demeritte (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Heredia took advantage of the unexpected opportunity and smacked his second home run of the season in the eighth inning. He's served primarily as a depth outfielder -- particularly since Ronald Acuna's return -- and has only four hits in 33 plate appearances this season.