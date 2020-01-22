Play

Hudson signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 28-year-old has appeared in just nine career games at the big-league level, including just one for the Cardinals last season. After hitting a modest .223/.293/.411 in 60 games for Triple-A Memphis in 2019, it doesn't appear that he's on the verge of a big-league breakout.

More News
Our Latest Stories