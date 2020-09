Dunn (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning the win over the Rangers.

Aside from a pair of solo homers by Joey Gallo and Leody Tavares, Dunn kept the Texas offense fairly quiet Sunday. Despite walking four batters, the 24-year-old righty threw a respectable 63 strikes on 93 pitches in the outing. He'll carry a 4.09 ERA into next Sunday's road matchup with Arizona.