Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Dunn (shoulder) will work out of the bullpen once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunn has yet to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as he works his way back from a right rotator cuff injury, but the Reds have already identified Sept. 11 as a tentative target date for his reinstatement. Though the Reds are sorely lacking in rotation depth, the 27-year-old won't have sufficient time to get stretched out for a starting role and will instead prepare for a relief gig to expedite his return to the big leagues. Dunn is expected to face hitters in live batting practice as soon as Tuesday and could be cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate the following week, per MLB.com.