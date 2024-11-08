The White Sox signed Dunn to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Dunn had a showcase for teams last month and evidently looked good enough to earn a camp invite from the White Sox. The 29-year-old didn't pitch at all in 2024 and threw just 3.1 rehab innings in 2023 due to a right shoulder injury which eventually required surgery. Dunn holds a career 4.44 ERA and 113:86 K:BB over 133.2 innings covering parts of four big-league seasons.