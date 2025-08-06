The Royals released Dunn on Sunday.

Dunn saw big-league action over parts of four seasons with the Mariners and Reds from 2019 through 2022, but he hasn't gained much momentum in earning another look in the majors while he's struggled to bounce back from September 2023 shoulder surgery. After getting cut by the White Sox in late May, Dunn has now been released from his minor-league deal by a second organization this season. Over 54 total innings in the minors this season, Dunn has logged a 9.67 ERA and 2.17 WHIP while walking 45 batters.