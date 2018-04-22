Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts fourth homer Saturday

Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

His fourth-inning blast off Bartolo Colon was Cruz's fourth homer of the season. The veteran slugger still isn't quite 100 percent after returning to action from an ankle injury, but he's gone 8-for-32 (.250) in those eight games with two home runs and two doubles.

