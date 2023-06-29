Cruz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Cruz had started at designated hitter in five of the previous seven games, but four came versus left-handed pitchers and the other came against a right-hander opener in Ryan Walker, who worked just one inning for the Giants that day. Now on the bench for the second straight game versus a right-hander (Luis Ortiz) after he sat out against righty Mitch Keller on Wednesday, Cruz still appears to be stuck in the short-side platoon role at designated hitter that he's handled all season. While Matt Carpenter has lost hold of the strong-side role due to his ongoing struggles at the plate, the Padres have turned to another left-handed hitter in Rougned Odor to replace him.