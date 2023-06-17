Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Cruz ended Shane McClanahan's outing with a solo shot in the seventh inning, accounting for the only run the Padres were able to score against Tampa's ace. The long ball was the second in three games for Cruz since he was activated off the injured list June 13. The veteran slugger appears to be San Diego's designated hitter of choice against southpaws, while Matt Carpenter has been getting starts at the position against righties.