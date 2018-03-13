Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Cruz (illness) is returning to the Mariners' lineup Tuesday, Ryan reports.

Cruz has been battling an illness for the past few days. He was originally scratched from the lineup on Saturday. On each day since, he's been listed in Seattle's lineup but eventually scratched, so it's certainly possible that that happens again today.

