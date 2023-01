Williams re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Williams joined the Mariners organization last July, after being cut loose by the Giants, and went on to post a 1.14 ERA with 23 strikeouts (and only seven) walks across 23.2 innings at Triple-A Tacoma. The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a big-league game since 2021, but that could very well change in 2023.