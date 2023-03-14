Williams was reassigned Tuesday to minor-league camp by the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Williams re-signed with the Mariners at the end of January, and the right-hander impressed with Tacoma over 23.2 innings with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts against seven walks. He could help the Seattle bullpen in 2023, but will need to be added to the 40-man roster.
