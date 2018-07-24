Gunkel (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A New Orleans last week and has since made three relief appearances with the club, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk over 3.1 innings.

Gunkel was shut down for nearly two months with the undisclosed issue, but appears to be back to full strength. The 26-year-old will likely work as a swingman for New Orleans the rest of the season after previously making five starts for the affiliate prior to suffering the injury.