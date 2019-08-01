The Marlins recalled Keller from Triple-A New Orleans ahead of Thursday's game against the Twins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The righty reliever will fill the opening on the 25-man roster created Wednesday by the trade that sent Zac Gallen to the Diamondbacks. An 18th-round pick in 2015, Keller earned his first call to the big leagues after racking up 64 strikeouts and nine saves in 48.1 innings for New Orleans. Like many Triple-A pitchers this season, however, Keller struggled to rein in the long ball, surrendering eight home runs.