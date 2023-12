Keller has signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Keller's last two seasons were spent with the Hanshin Tigers, with whom he posted a 2.59 ERA and 74:21 K:BB over 59 innings. The 30-year-old holds a career 5.83 ERA over parts of three seasons at the major-league level.