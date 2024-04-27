Mesa is slashing .297/.343/.547 through 16 games for Triple-A Jacksonville with four homers, 13 runs, 14 RBI and an impressive 5:7 BB:K.

Considering that Mesa posted a 22.9 percent strikeout rate at Double-A in 2023, the sudden and dramatic improvement in his plate discipline is intriguing. The 22-year-old took a big step forward last year with 18 homers and 16 steals in 123 games for Pensacola, and his development could be accelerating. If he continues to have little trouble with Triple-A pitchers, a big-league debut could be on the horizon, especially considering how little production the Marlins are getting from the likes of Nick Gordon and Avisail Garcia.