Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to Atlanta.

Three Atlanta pitchers combined to no-hit New York over 8.2 innings before Martinez slugged a solo shot off Raisel Iglesias to end the bid at history. The long ball was Martinez's first as a Met in his 48th plate appearance. Though his power didn't emerge until Saturday, Martinez has put up a steady .267/.313/.378 slash line through 14 games.