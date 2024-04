The Mets signed Brosseau to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Brosseau was released by the Royals last week after hitting only .107/.212/.143 across 33 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha. The 30-year-old has a career .790 OPS against left-handed pitching at the major-league level, although that number dropped to just .571 in 2023. Brosseau will give the Mets experienced infield depth.