Cahill (foot) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old missed the final two months of last season while recovering from several fractures and torn ligaments in his right foot, and he was unable to land with a team during the offseason. Prior to the injury, Cahill appeared in nine games for the Pirates in 2021 and had a 6.57 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 37 innings. He could eventually provide rotation depth with Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps) all sidelined with injuries.