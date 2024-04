Lara (hand) has gone 0-for-6 with two walks in two games for High-A Brooklyn since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Lara missed just under two weeks of Brooklyn's season due to a hamate bone fracture before making his 2024 debut. The outfielder is making his debut in affiliated ball this season since signing with the Mets as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in June 2021.