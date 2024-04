Lara suffered a hamate fracture in early spring and will move to High-A Brooklyn when healthy, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Lara will be able to get back into game action sometime in the first couple months of the season. The 19-year-old saw time all over the infield and outfield while slashing .264/.362/.452 with 14 home runs and 17 steals in 99 games for Single-A St. Lucie last season.