Eaton went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

The Nats took advantage of Chance Sisco's arm behind the plate, going 3-for-3 on steal attempts on the night. Eaton has been impressive as a table-setter over the last month, slashing .313/.406/.361 in his last 22 games while scoring 15 runs, but his zero homers, three RBI and three steals during that stretch has limited his overall fantasy usefulness.

