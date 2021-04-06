Wilson's contract was selected by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals had to dig deep into their pool of available players in order to field a team for the start of the season, as they have a large group of expected major-leaguers sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson is unlikely to find himself in the starting lineup, as he's yet to advance beyond Low-A and hit .215/.311/.323 in 77 games at that level in 2019, but he gives the team another option who can handle center field.