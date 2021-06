Mercer will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 34-year-old journeyman is picking up his second start in four games, but he still looks to be a true backup to second baseman Josh Harrison rather than one half of a timeshare at the position. Mercer boasts a reliable glove in the middle infield, but he offers little impact at the plate, especially at this stage of his career.