Nationals' Logan Darnell: Inks deal with Nationals
Darnell signed a minor-league deal with Washington on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Darnell hasn't appeared in a major-league contest since the 2014 season with the Twins, as he's toiled around the minors during the past few years for Minnesota, and most recently, Tampa Bay. He pitched in 74.2 innings with Double-A Montgomery within the Rays' system in 2017, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.48 WHIP while holding a 54:16 K:BB. Looking ahead, he will likely begin the upcoming season for one of the Nationals' affiliates, and isn't expected to make much of an impact for the big-league club.
