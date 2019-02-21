Logan Darnell: Heads to independent ball
Darnell signed a contract with the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The southpaw spent 2018 in the Nationals' minor-league system, compiling a 4.83 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP across 120 innings at Double-A and Triple-A. After failing to garner any interest in free agency, Darnell will head to an independent league in an attempt to recoup some of his value before presumably attempting a comeback in affiliated ball.
