Taylor is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Taylor will miss his third consecutive game, as it appears he's continuing to slip into the role of fourth outfielder. Sunday will mark the third consecutive contest that manager Dave Martinez has employed an outfield composed of Juan Soto (left), Bryce Harper (center) and Adam Eaton (right). No specific reason has been provided for Taylor's absence, though a 1-for-13 skid hasn't helped his cause.