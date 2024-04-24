Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Taylor will sit for the second time in four games, enabling Jack Suwinski to pick up a start in center field while Connor Joe and Edward Olivares occupy the corner-outfield spots. With Minnesota last season, Taylor was a sneaky source of fantasy value with 21 home runs and 13 stolen bases, but he's not providing much counting-stats juice in the early stages of the 2024 campaign. Through 66 plate appearances over 18 games, Taylor is hitting .267 but has yet to hit a home run and has stolen only one base.