White Sox's Michael Taylor: Filling in for Baldwin
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Brooks Baldwin will be getting the afternoon off after he returned to the lineup Tuesday following a three-game absence due to a hip injury, so Taylor will get the call in center in the series finale. Taylor has played sparingly in the first half of September, making six starts while going 6-for-27 (.222 average) at the dish.
