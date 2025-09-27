White Sox's Michael Taylor: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Taylor will step out of the starting nine for a second consecutive game after going 1-for-15 over his last eight contests. Brooks Baldwin, Derek Hill and Dominic Fletcher will form Chicago's outfield trio with Taylor on the bench.
