White Sox's Michael Taylor: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Washington.
Taylor will take a seat for Friday's series opener, giving way to Brooks Baldwin in center field. Taylor has one hit in his last 14 at-bats, with the lone hit being a two-run home run.
