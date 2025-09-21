White Sox's Michael Taylor: Idle after three straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Taylor will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in center field in each of Chicago's last three games while going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. Brooks Baldwin will step in for Taylor in center field Sunday.
