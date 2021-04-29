Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Zimmerman followed up Tuesday's homer with his second three-hit performance of the season. The veteran first baseman is slashing .333/.364/.571 through 15 games, and while the Nats won't have the DH available again until a series the second weekend in May against the Yankees, Josh Bell's struggles could open the door for more playing time for Zimmerman in the regular lineup.
