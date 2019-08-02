Wojciechowski (hip) allowed four earned runs off six hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched as he was charged with the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays. He exited with hip soreness in the fifth inning, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was visited by the Orioles' training staff in the fifth inning who allowed him to stay in the game, but he was pulled after allowing a home run to Randal Grichuk. The severity of the injury is unclear. Through six appearances (five starts) at the major-league level this season, Wojciechowski owns an ERA of 3.60 with a 0.93 WHIP.