Orioles' D.J. Stewart: To come off DL shortly
Stewart (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stewart will come off the disabled list after missing nearly two weeks with a hamstring issue. The 24-year-old is hitting .271 with six homers and 26 RBI through 41 games at Triple-A Norfolk this season.
