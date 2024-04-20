Stewart went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old drove a 96.3 mph fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep to right field in the second inning to open the scoring with a solo shot, then chipped in runs later in the contest with a sacrifice fly and a single. Stewart has hit safely in six of his last seven games, batting .368 (7-for-19) over that stretch with all three of his homers and all 10 of his RBI on the season. J.D. Martinez (back) will eventually join the roster as the full-time DH, but Stewart is doing what he can to prove he should remain in a prominent role once that happens.