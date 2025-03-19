Stewart remains in the mix to win the Pirates' first base job to begin the regular season,Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stewart is in camp as a non-roster invitee and has remained in contention to fill in for the injured Spencer Horwitz (wrist) by collecting 10 hits across 33 Grapefruit League at-bats, including six extra-base knocks. However, Stewart has also struck out 12 times while walking only three times. Billy Cook and Nick Yorke appear to be the other primary candidates, both of whom are already on the 40-man roster.